22 minutes ago | Industry News R2Bees Out With Their 3rd Studio Album "Site 15" By Vanessa Bless Nordzi After months of keeping fans waiting, Music group R2Bees have finally dropped their 3rd studio album titled ‘Site 15’. The 15 track album features the likes of Wizkid, King Promise and Burna Boy. The album ‘Site 15’ has been released on all digital platforms including, Apple Music, aftownmusic, Spotify etc. View the Full Track List For R2bees Site 15 Album below: 1.Straight From Mars ft Wizkid2.Sunshine3.Picture ft. King Promise4.Dangerous5. I Dey Miss You6.My Baby ft Burna Boy7. Paranoid8. Ex9.Site1510.Yesterday11.Ajana12.Wabaso13. Over14.Boys Kasa ft King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, more15. NeverThe album ‘Site 15’ has been released on all digital platforms including, Apple Music, aftownmusic, Spotify etc. R2Bees is a Ghanaian hip hop and hiplife duo from Tema made up of Faisal Hakeem and Rashid Mugeez. They were nominated at the 2013 BET Awards. Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
R2Bees is a Ghanaian hip hop and hiplife duo from Tema made up of Faisal Hakeem and Rashid Mugeez. They were nominated at the 2013 BET Awards.