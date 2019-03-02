R2Bees Out With Their 3rd Studio Album "Site 15"

After months of keeping fans waiting, Music group R2Bees have finally dropped their 3rd studio album titled ‘Site 15’.

The 15 track album features the likes of Wizkid, King Promise and Burna Boy.

The album ‘Site 15’ has been released on all digital platforms including, Apple Music, aftownmusic, Spotify etc.

View the Full Track List For R2bees Site 15 Album below:

1.Straight From Mars ft Wizkid

2.Sunshine

3.Picture ft. King Promise

4.Dangerous

5. I Dey Miss You

6.My Baby ft Burna Boy

7. Paranoid

8. Ex

9.Site15

10.Yesterday

11.Ajana

12.Wabaso

13. Over

14.Boys Kasa ft King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, more

15. Never

The album ‘Site 15’ has been released on all digital platforms including, Apple Music, aftownmusic, Spotify etc.

R2Bees is a Ghanaian hip hop and hiplife duo from Tema made up of Faisal Hakeem and Rashid Mugeez. They were nominated at the 2013 BET Awards.