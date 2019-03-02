Frank Rajah Calls For Peace In Nigeria Over Election Protest

Movie director Frank Rajah Arase is calling on Nigerians to allow peace to reign among them despite disagreements over the country's general elections.

Even though most parts of the country were calm during last Saturday polls, there were reported cases of voter intimidation and attempts to steal ballot boxes from some polling stations, especially in the southern states of Rivers, Lagos and Anambra.

The incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari came out the victor of the presidential election after results were announced early hours of Wednesday.

The citizens of Africa’s largest democracy gave him another chance to tackle gaping corruption and widespread insecurity.

But top challenger Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) vowed to go to court with allegations of fraud even though Buhari maintained that the election was free and fair.

There have been disagreements among some citizens over the results, but Frank Rajah has called on his fellow Nigerians to make room for peace and love, especially for the sake of their children.

He shared a funny video that supposedly mimicked how the polls went on Instagram on Wednesday before his appeal to his countrymen.

“Folk let's laugh a little and forget the pressure of the current situation of the country! May GOD BLESS NIGERIA and May GOD BLESS OUR HOMES! I plead for peace! Let there be peace in Nigeria for our children wishes (sic) to sing like birds in the sky! Let arms, harm and hatred be buried in mass grave. Let the warring factions and the ruling section turn to fight ignorance, starvation, inflation and turn to good governance, security, education, employments, healthcare, let's love and be loved so peace would naturally follow and above all, let the fear of GOD reign. GOD BLESS NIGERIA,” he stated.