Akufo Addo Should Have Maintain Catherine Afeku — Attractive Mustapha

Ghanaian celebrity journalist Mustapha Ayinde Nii-Okai Inusah popularly known as Nii Attractive Mustapha beleives President Nana Addo should have allowed the Tourism and Creative Arts Minister Madam Catherine Agblema Afeku to continue with her good work in the promotion of the tourism and hospitality sector.

Speaking in an interview with Pink FM, Attractive Mustapha who is also the National Organizer of the Arts and Tourism Writers Association of Ghana said the outgoing Minister was conversant with the challenges of the sector and its stakeholders after two years of running the affairs of the ministry.

He wondered why the President would make a change at a time that Madam Catherine Afeku seems to be improving on her performance.

"I think the President shouldn't have changed the Creative Arts Minister, after two years I believe she has learned a lot which would have been beneficial to the industry. The new one has to now start all over again; well maybe the President has done thorough research and realized she is good that's why she is bringing her to continue Madam Catherine Afeku's work", Attractive Mustapha retorted.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made a reshuffle on Thursday 28th February, 2019 which saw the movement of the Tourism and Creative Arts Minister to Minister of State in the senior minister's office and several other re-assignments.

