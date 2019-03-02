Modern Ghana logo

21 minutes ago | Celebrity

Get A Man Who Wants More Than Getting In Between Your Thighs —Fella Makafui Advises Students

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Actress Fella Makafui was at AUCC campus recently to motivate students as part of her “Start Now” campus.

In a video posted on social media, Fella Makafui is seen advising the students who had gathered there to choose the right partners in life, someone who will support their dreams and not somebody who is interested in banging their pu**y.

“Get someone that supports your dream and not just someone who is just want to get in between your thighs. Someone you can wake up at dawn and say, baby I have this drea,.” Fella said in the video.

Fella Makafui added that, everyone should get a partner who can be their motivator and a good advisor.

She used Medikal as an example of such a perfect boyfriend.

Watch the video below:

