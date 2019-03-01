Modern Ghana logo

Jay Ghartey Pays Tribute To His Late Father With A Song

By Godwin Gabla
Ghanaian-American music producer, singer, and songwriter Kweku Gyasi Ghartey known popularly as Jay Ghartey has released a new single in honour of his late father.

Today, 28th February 2019, marking the second year since the demise of the talented musician's father, Ghartey has decided to bless the world with this new song.

A reminiscence of the good times he had with his father, Jay Ghartey's new song dubbed ''To Love A Father'' is a reminder of how important fathers are to us and how much we need them to be alive with us.

The ''My Lady'' hitmaker who has been on a musical hibernation for years prior to his father's demise is set to make a return to the music scene with this new memory-invoking single and many others yet to be released.

Kindly listen to the song below and share your views in the comment box. Don't forget to share this song.

https://www.reverbnation.com/jayghartey/song/30560821-to-love-a-father

