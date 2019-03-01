Investing Money In Music Is Incomplete Without A Marketing Manager—Narna

Narna, formerly known as “Akoo Nana” has raised a very key point in a latest interview. He says every musician needs a Marketing Manager to push for finance and resourcing and as well manage the investment to bring returns.

“You need a strong marketer in your team. Investing in music is a great point but if you don’t have a marketing manager, your investment will go down the drain. And that marketing manager has to be smart and hardworking to make sure your investment gets back with profits”, Narna explained.

#Freeze was officially shot by Noble Philms and directed by Narna himself. It’s a simple outdoor song video; many of the scenes were shot at a building site and features some young acts from the Money Making Movement (MMM) in Kasoa, where Narna is a Chief, Agoro Hene. Narna himself created the video concept and directed it.

Freeze on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/ghanamusicradio/narna-x-mmm-freeze

Narna was on GhOne TV on Thursday, February 28 with Rhythmz Live host, Regina Van Helvert to Premier the official video for his latest cut, “Freeze”, produced by Skillis Beatz.

Narna is born William Ankrah. You can follow him on Instagram & Twitter: @NarnaMusic and on Facebook as Narna Music.