Yaw Dabo Reveals How Much He Charges To Appear In Movies

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Popular Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo has revealed the amount of money he charges to appear in movies and music videos.

Dabo stated in an interview that he charges between GHC1, 000 to GH5, 000 depending on what he was required of him.

He revealed, however, that his biggest charge so far was GHC10, 000, for a music video he shot in the Volta Region recently.

According to the diminutive actor, he made his charges based on the kind of role he has to play in the movie or music video.

He explained further that he and his management had not put up specific figures in advance to any job he got, but charged based on the aforementioned circumstances.

Meanwhile, the actor, also known as Adwen Kesie (Big Brain) in the entertainment industry has been in the news recently regarding the closing down of his football team due to financial challenges.

Dabo also added that he is waiting on God for his soulmate.

