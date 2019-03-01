Modern Ghana logo

57 minutes ago | Industry News

Catherine Afeku Removed As Minister For Tourism & Creative Arts

By Mustapha Attractive
Catherine Ablema Afeku has been axed as the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The decision to move her from the Tourism Ministry was made known as part of changes President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is making to his government Thursday.

In a statement signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency, Catherine Afeku is now a Minister of State at the Office of the President, assigned to the Office of the Senior Minister.

Barbara Oteng Gyasi

The Minister-designate for the Tourism, Arts, and Culture is Barbara Oteng Gyasi, Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-Valley constituency.

She was the former Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.

