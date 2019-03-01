New Artistes Are Arrogant – Kwaisey Pee

Highlife artiste, Kwaisey Pee says many of the new artistes are arrogant.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Kwaisey Pee said these young artistes feel big and think they know everything.

He explained it is also difficult to get some of the new artistes to feature in a song.

“They give lots of excuses and always talk about being busy. I have some songs I want to feature some of them on so I have to wait till they are less busy,” he told KMJ host of the show.

Kwaisey Pee said the arrogance of new artistes is destroying some of the indigenous Ghanaian sounds, especially highlife.

Many of the young artistes do not make an attempt to learn all there is about highlife because they believe they know all there is, he noted.

He, however, stated what the artistes know is not closer to the “indigenous” highlife music.

The “Mehia Odo” singer explained “my father (highlife legend Ajeiku) and musicians his time played the indigenous highlife, then George Darko, Lee Duodo and co came with the ‘Burger Highlife’. They managed to fuse in the original highlife and still made it authentic.”

According to him the highlife sound during the Kojo Antwi and Daddy Lumba also brought their version to the highlife brand but they stuck closer to the original sound.

“Fast forward, myself, K.K Fosu, Ofori Amponsah and others with a different vibe of our own joined the highlife brand but it was still highlife we were doing but these young ones I think are losing it when it comes to the things that make highlife,” he added.

The musician said the young Ghanaian artistes are taking away the indigenous part of highlife and the Nigerians who came to learn music from Ghanaians are using it instead.

“Nigerian musicians like Tekno and Flavour are doing Highlife, and we have taken sounds that do not belong to us and corrupting our highlife sound with it,” Kwaisey Pee

He said, young ones feel big to approach legends like Nana Ampadu and producers like Zap Mallet to learn from them.

“Every musician I worked with I asked questions I learn from them and that it’s what has made me who I am, I don’t believe the young ones go too close to the old ones to learn,” Kwaisey Pee stated.

—Myjoyonline