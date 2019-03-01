Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
55 minutes ago | Celebrity

Stonebwoy Forever Grateful To Samini

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Stonebwoy Forever Grateful To Samini

Dancehall Artiste Stonebwoy has expressed his gratitude to Samini for recognizing his amazing talent when no one believed in him at the beginning of his music career.

According to the dancehall artist, he met Samini years ago in one of his radio session with Doctor Duncan where Samini spoke very highly of his talent.

“I would forever be indebted to Samini”. He told DJ Advicer on Happy FM’s Ayekoo after Drive show.

Stonebwoy added that, “l don’t believe in being lukewarm. If your passion is your work then you must do it with your all.”

According to the “Bawaasaba” hitmaker, Samini showed him the path to success and he(Stonebwoy) decided to take it and that is what has brought him this far.

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Celebrity
Powered By Modern Ghana
Yaw Dabo Reveals How Much He Charges To Appear In Movies
Industry Players In Ghana Don't Qualify To Be Called Celebrities--Kwaisey Pee
The Two Yvonnes In Collabration With Jackie Appiah To Hit The Screens Soon With New Movie
Yaw Dabo Close Down His Football Team
TOP STORIES

GIJ @60: Matching Global Standards In Journalism And Communi...

40 minutes ago

GIJ To Launch 60th Anniversary Today 1st March 2019

1 hour ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line