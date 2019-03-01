Stonebwoy Forever Grateful To Samini

Dancehall Artiste Stonebwoy has expressed his gratitude to Samini for recognizing his amazing talent when no one believed in him at the beginning of his music career.

According to the dancehall artist, he met Samini years ago in one of his radio session with Doctor Duncan where Samini spoke very highly of his talent.

“I would forever be indebted to Samini”. He told DJ Advicer on Happy FM’s Ayekoo after Drive show.

Stonebwoy added that, “l don’t believe in being lukewarm. If your passion is your work then you must do it with your all.”

According to the “Bawaasaba” hitmaker, Samini showed him the path to success and he(Stonebwoy) decided to take it and that is what has brought him this far.