Actor Kweku Elliot And Belinda Dzattah Officially Dating

One of Ghana’s fast-rising Actor Kweku Elliot, has revealed that he and colleague actress Belinda Dzattah are officially in a relationship.

The lovebirds disclosed they were an item to JoyNews’ MzGee.

Belinda and Kweku who were initially shying away from the camera when the question of their relationship status was first posed to them, have finally decided to let the cat out of the bag.

Kweku added that they were low key about their relationship because of prying eyes. “We have been together for almost six months now and we didn’t tell anyone because nobody needs to know our business.” He stated.

The celebrity pair will, however, not open up on what the future holds for their relationship.

“Don’t worry when the time comes you will know about our future plans.”

Watch video below;

