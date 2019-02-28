Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
29 minutes ago | General News

Barbara Gyasi Replaces Catherine Afeku As Tourism Minister

By Modern Ghana
Catherine Ablemaa Afeku
Catherine Ablemaa Afeku

Catherine Ablema Afeku has been reshuffled as the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. The decision to move her from the Tourism Ministry was made known as part of changes President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is making to his government Thursday.

In a statement signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency, Catherine Afeku is now a Minister of State at the Office of the President, assigned to the Office of the Senior Minister.

The Minister-designate for the Tourism, Arts and Culture is Barbara Oteng Gyasi, Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-Valley constituency.

She was the former Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Yvonne Okoro, Yvonne Nelson, Jackie Appiah To Reunite
Stonebwoy Replies Tic Tac
GHAMRO Debunks Fake Audit Accounts Reports
Actress Gives Gov’t One Month-Ultimatum To Disband Vigilante Groups
TOP STORIES

President Akufo-Addo Makes 9 Changes In Gov't

43 minutes ago

6 Ministers Named For New Regions

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line