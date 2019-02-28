The Two Yvonnes In Collabration With Jackie Appiah To Hit The Screens Soon With New Movie

Top Ghanaians actresses Jackie Appiah, Yvonne Nelson, and Yvonne Okoro will be co-starring in a new movie project, after being apart for almost a decade.

Yvonne Nelson announced the upcoming project last week and said she couldn’t wait for it to happen.

The movie project will be coming from the stables of YN Productions, owned by Yvonne Nelson.

According to her, both Jackie Appiah and Yvonne Okoro have agreed to be part of the production.

“I have this wonderful script that I want to shoot soon this year. I actually have Jackie Appiah, Yvonne Okoro and myself on this project. I have already spoken to them. So yes we will be working together this year,” she said on Paragon FM while promoting ‘Sin City’ in Takoradi.

All three actresses are household names on the African continent. They have a massive following around the world; therefore, coming together in a new movie is a unique move for the fans to anticipate.

They last co-starred in ‘4play Reloaded’, a 2010 movie directed by Frank Rajah. After that movie, Yvonne Nelson and Jackie Appiah both acted in ‘Sisters At War’ while Yvonne Okoro was also featured in ‘3 Some’ in 2011 with Yvonne Nelson. However, the three of them haven’t acted together since 2010.

But Yvonne Nelson assures the trio are back in the game to do what they do best.