Yvonne Okoro, Yvonne Nelson, Jackie Appiah To Reunite

Yvonne Nelson, Yvonne Okoro, Jackie Appiah

Top actresses Yvonne Nelson, Yvonne Okoro and Jackie Appiah, will be co-starring in a new movie project, almost a decade of not acting together.

Yvonne Nelson announced the upcoming project last week and said “she can’t wait” for it to happen.

The movie project will be coming from the stables of YN Productions, owned by Yvonne Nelson.

According to her, both Jackie Appiah and Yvonne Okoro have agreed to be part of the production.

“I have this wonderful script that I want to shoot soon this year. I actually have Jackie Appiah, Yvonne Okoro and myself on this project. I have already spoken to them. So yes we will be working this year,” she said on Paragon FM while promoting ‘Sin City’ in Takoradi.

All three actresses are household names on the African continent. They have a massive following around the world; therefore, coming together in a new movie is a unique move for the fans to anticipate.

They last co-starred in ‘4play Reloaded’, a 2010 movie directed by Frank Rajah. After that movie, Yvonne Nelson and Jackie Appiah both acted in ‘Sisters At War’ while Yvonne Okoro was also featured in ‘3 Some’ in 2011 with Yvonne Nelson. However, the three of them haven’t acted together since 2010.

But Yvonne Nelson assures that will happen very soon.

Source:Daily Guide