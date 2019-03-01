Actor Mike Ezuruonye Admires Ghana's Airport

Nollywood star, Mike Ezuruonye in a recent video praised Ghana after his experience at Ghana’s Terminal 3 at the Kotoka International Airport.

The actor who was clearly overwhelmed, to say the least, at how the edifice look could not help but heap praises on Ghana while urging other countries, particularly, Nigeria to emulate.

“Shout out to My Brothers and Sisters in GHANA,Your AIRPORT is BEAUTIFULLLLL and a Testimony to AFRICAN POLITICIANS and LEADERS that we have enough RESOURCES to make some STANDARDS AMENITIES POSSIBLE....Naija Leaders Take note o.” he posted.

The likes of musicians 2Baba, Eben and actor Kanayo O. Kanayo have all lauded the Ghanaian government and taunted the Nigerian government for same.

2Baba after touching down in Ghana shared a video clip of himself at the airport captioned: “You dey see levels abi? Shame no dey catch some people for the other side. Shame, e no dey.”

Prior to his coming, Gospel musician, Eben had commended Ghana after using the facility. While describing the edifice as “amazing”, he jabbed the Nigerian government saying, “It’s a shame… Nigeria is this fair? Look at Ghana airport. Shame on the looters.”

The caption of Kanayo O. Kanayo’s post however read: “This is not Europe; it is Kotoka International Airport, Accra. World Class in Africa. Kudos Ghana.”

The Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport became fully operational on September 15, 2018, following the completion of tests and simulation exercises.

The new terminal comprises five levels spread across an area of 48,268m² and semiclosed areas for the Baggage Make-up Areas of 28,260m², Ultra-Modern facilities and capacity to handle 5 million passengers a year; capacity to process 1,250 passengers per hour; six boarding bridges; 7 links (expandable to 8 in the future); Large retail area (7000m²), CIP terminal and 707 Car parking slots and a new Road network.

Watch Video below;