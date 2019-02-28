Chief Charles To Head PR And Communications Team For AGAFEST

Africa’s first gospel related award celebrations, (AGAFEST); was launched in Accra on 7th July 2018 at the Holiday Inn Hotel Airport with the mandate to recognize and award deserving music Ministers and workers in the gospel fraternity among other objectives.

Various gospel artiste across Africa have submitted their songs and music videos consisting of 33 categories including non-competitive and lifetime achievement categories.

To foster fluid communications between the public, Media and all stakeholders, a team of communicators have been selected to lead the Communications and PR department which is made up of Frank Kwabena Owusu (Franky 5) of This is Gospel (TIGSHOW) on HITZFM and Zylofon Arts Fund and Chief Charles, founder of the then Acappella group; “The SHEPHERDS” and father to many Accapella groups in Ghana.

Chief Charles is also the CEO of Epiters-Epilage Services, an Advertising Company based in Accra.

Chief Charles was the host of the Red Carpet at last year’s Ghana Music Awards, the UK as well as the PR for Ghana Music Awards, South Africa. He is a pundit on Zylofon FM’s Showbiz Agenda and a voice coach.

AGAFEST is a two-day festival, beginning on 29th March 2019 with a Business Summit (Africa Gospel Business Summit) and culminating in a grand awards ceremony (Africa Gospel Awards) on Saturday 30th March at the New Action Dome, Action Chapel, Spintex Road, Accra.

Artiste/Ministers billed for the night includes: Tim Godfrey (Nara Ekele Mo Hitmaker), Mercy Chinwo (Excess Love Hitmaker), Eben (Victory Hitmaker) Sammie Okposo, Afy Douglas, Enkay Ogboruche, Prospa Ochimana,(Ekwueme Hitmaker) Rebecca Malope, Ntokozo Mbambo, Abathadwa, Joe Mettle, Koda, Elder Mireku, Patience Nyarko, Akesse Brempong, Kingzkid, Cwesi Oteng, Jabidii, Timeless Noel, Guardian Angel among others.

All communications regarding AGAFEST will be coordinated and channeled through the PR and communication department.