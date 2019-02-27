MTN Music Festival Parades Daddy Lumba, Ofori Amponsah Among Others

MTN Ghana is set to treat Ghanaians to a phenomenal night of great Ghanaian music at the MTN Music Festival. The Independence Day edition of the MTN Music Festival will take place at the Accra International Conference Centre in Accra on the Tuesday 5th of March at 6pm.

“The MTN Music Festival is geared towards celebrating our evergreen Ghanaian music and culture”. “This is one of the best treats we can give our customers on the eve of Ghana’s independence anniversary celebrations”, Noel Ganson, Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Ghana said.

Key artistes billed to perform on the night are the legend Daddy Lumba supported by highlife musician Ofori Amponsah and songstress and award-winning vocalist Efya.

The Music Festival is organised to celebrate and express the heritage of the Ghanaian through Music, Dance, and Poetry. The festival is held on the eve of selected national holidays throughout the year.

The event is one of several platforms that MTN Ghana uses to support and promote the creative arts industry. MTN Ghana has also created other traditional and digital platforms including MTN Hitmaker and MTN Regional festivals.

The recent partnership between MTN and Aftown are one of the platforms that drive listening, streaming and monetizing of local music in the digital age.

Whilst waiting for the Music Festival, fans can download songs of the artists and set them as caller tune by dialing *1355#.