Joyce Blessing To Storm Kumasi With Maiden Unbreakable Concert

Multifarious award-winning gospel sensation Joyce Blessing after headlining a successful live concert in Canada is set to hold the first Edition of her Unbreakable Concert in Kumasi, Ghana.

Joyce Blessing will be lighting up the atmosphere with an electrifying performance on 10th March 2019 at the premises of Church of Pentecost at Bantama where the “Unbreakable Concert” will be held.

The Unbreakable singer will treat the audience with Soul lifting and life-changing songs which will leave patrons in nostalgia.

The maiden Joyce Blessing Unbreakable Concert is the most anticipated concert in Kumasi at the moment and happens to be Joyce Blessing’s maiden concert in Kumasi.

The event promises to be an awesome experience for patrons. It is slated for Sunday 10th March 2019 and will feature special performances from some of the finest Gospel acts in the gospel music industry. Celebrities, politicians, pastors and all other dignitaries in the country will come and witness the event.

Joyce Blessing

The ‘Unbreakable Concert’ is scheduled to kick start at 2 pm prompt at Church Of Pentecost (Bantama Assembly). The Concert organized by Dave Joy Productions is in collaboration with Ashanti Gospel Presenters Association (AGPA), a gospel music promotion association in Kumasi in connections with 20 biggest radio stations in Ashanti region.

Other partners include Zylofon Media, Hello-Gh.Com, Adom TV, UTV, Angel TV, Thunder TV, Starz TV, GospelBloggersAssociation, AtinkaTv, TV Africa, RTV, KessbenTV, GospelEmpireGh Inc (GospelEmpireGh.Com), KingdomBizGh.Com .

Official Sponsor for the event is ZET Natural Mineral Water of Obibini BLACKMAN GROUP of Companies