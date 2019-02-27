Ghana's Music Industry Is Not Run On Monopoly Basis - Stonebwoy

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla known in showbiz as Stonebwoy has downplayed criticisms that the Ghanaian music industry is being monopolised by three artistes.

According to him, every season in the music industry has its own celebrated artistes.

Speaking to KMJ on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Tuesday, Stonebwoy said listeners get attached to the music of up-and-coming artistes who turn to rule the music scene till the songs of others take over.

“Once upon a time Tic Tac, Tinny and some other artiste were ruling the music scene. They were hotter when some of us were not,” he added.

Stonebwoy was responding to Tic’s comments on the Ghana music industry ruled by three artistes.

The hiplife artiste accused industry players and show organisers for booking three artistes for almost every show during the 2018 Christmas season.

According to Tic, the monopoly some of these artistes are enjoying have caused other singers to be sidelined. This, he says, does not help other artistes to grow.

