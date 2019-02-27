Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Yaw Dabo Close Down His Football Team

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Kumawood actor Samuel Nana Yaw Dabo, popularly known as Yaw Dabo has close down his Colts football team due to financial constraints.

Speaking on the ‘Celebrity Ride with Zionfelix’ show, the talented actor revealed that because of the financial challenge, he had to let all the players he has successfully managed for about three years part ways.

Yaw further explained that managing a football team, no matter how small it is, involves a lot of capital injection.

According to him, managing young football team unlike professional talents, their survival rests on him including providing the basic needs of all the players, something he thought he could afford to do.

He was quick to add that the team may soon bounce back very strongly with the confidence that a friend in USA had promised to help him with some capital.

He further stressed that once, the money arrives, the team will take its form again.

Watch the video of the interview below;

