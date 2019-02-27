Actor Majid Michel Goes For Throat Surgery

Ghanaian Actor Majid Michel has reportedly flown out of Ghana for throat surgery. The actor somewhere last year revealed in an interview that he was having a problem with his vocal cords as he finds it difficult to articulate well.

“I don’t know what is wrong with my voice. I have checked at Korle-bu and 37 military hospitals and they all said there is nothing wrong with my voice. They have checked my throat and everything is perfect. Over two years ago, I was traveling and then suddenly my voice started breaking and it’s been like this for over two years now,” Majid recounted.

He however, stated that he is able to speak well when given a microphone with loudspeakers.

“It’s funny if I have a microphone with speakers it comes and if am giving a public talk or giving a public speech but speaking to you like this or on telephone, it is worse. You won’t hear me when you call me on phone so you have to text,” he indicated.

The actor is currently out of the country to seek other opinions on the possibility of throat cancer.