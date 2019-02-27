Capasta Ambandi Records Successful “Gucci Ferrari” Video Premiere

Ambandi Music signee, Capasta has officially premiered both audio and video of his much-publicized hit song christened “Gucci Ferrari” to his theming fans over the weekend at the Bond’s Square at Adenta, a suburb of Accra.

The event was characterized by fun packed entertainment with back-to-back performances of hit songs by Tama based rapper D-Cryme, Shaker, Gemini, reggae/dancehall mogul Episode, NT4, Tijani Pepe among others.

The hundreds of patrons who thronged the rooftop of the entertainment centre were also thrilled by some budding upcoming musicians with their spectacular artistic performances.

However, the “Telemo” star and “Badabaaya” hitmaker shutdown the building when he took his turn to perform some of his popular songs.

An elated artist manager and president of Ghana Hausa Music, Bala Maikankan showed some GHS50 notes on the Hausa music icon and later purchased the video at a sum of one thousand Ghana cedis [GHS1,000.00].

The song, “Gucci Ferrari” is a romantic love tune sang in Hausa with a blend of English elements.

The song was produced by Eddie K and the well-directed video by Kofi Awuah II.