Grand Master Murphy Grabs Two Nomination At 2019 Foklex Media Awards

Born Nana Kwasi Boateng Murphy , Grandmaster Murphy is a renowned radio presenter who has for the past years received numerous accolades for his exceptional work ethics and delivery on the radio.

Winning the Foklex Media Award twice whilst with Sunyani base radio station Storm Fm, the present hopes to continue his winning ways with Kumasi based Bohye Fm.

Nominated for Gospel presenter of the year and Entertainment Show of the year in the Ashanti Region, the ace presenter joined Bohye FM two years ago, with its efforts and contributions the radio station as gain traffic through its midmorning and entertainment show with Grandmaster Murphy as its pilot.

Raising the bar with his factual questions during interviews accompanied by a swift production team work the Presenter provides listeners with contents they can't do away with.

Believing in himself for a good job done , Grandmaster Murphy calls on his fan base and the general public to vote for him, as voting is scheduled to commence in March via shortcode FM Grandmaster Murphy to 1446 and FM Bohye Entertainment Extra to 1446 respectively or you can vote by downloading the Foklex Media Award app on google play store.

The 8th Foklex Media Awards is however slated for 13th April 2019 at the National Theatre Of Ghana, Accra.

