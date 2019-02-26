Pataapa Promises To Fill The "02 London" Very Soon

There’s been several arguments in the past few weeks about Ghanaian musicians having the capability to fill the O2 London as some Nigerian counterparts did recently.

While some say no Ghanaian artiste stands capable to fill The O2 London, others believe that top notch artistes like Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Shatta Wale can achieve with ease.

In a most recent post made by ’one corner’ hitmaker Patapaa, he promises to fill The O2 London very soon.

He believes in he can break records with his gig.

