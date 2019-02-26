Modern Ghana logo

Rumors & Gossips

Kuami Eugene Kisses Rakia Of "Chocho Mucho"

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
In a new video going viral, Kuami Eugene is seen getting a sweet and free kiss from social media sensation Rakia from the “Chocho MuCho" fame.

Rakia in the video stated that she always fantasized about kissing and hugging Kuami Eugene so when the rockstar ended up in the studios of Peace Fm, it was an opportunity to make her dream come true.

In the video, she’s seen hugging, then plants a kiss on his lips, which Kuami Eugene willingly returns.

