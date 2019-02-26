I Am No Longer Dating Married Men---Moesha

Moesha Bodoung came under heavy backlash after revealing in an interview on CNN that she was dating a married man.

The actress has finally revealed that she has dumped the married man because she feels it is the right thing to do.

Moesha revealed this on Nana Ama McBrown’s cooking show ‘McBrown’s Kitchen’. According to Moesha, she didn’t choose the right words at the time and it was because she was in love back then and was just telling her truth.

She added that it’s not God’s will and the man is someone else’s husband so she made the decision to walk out. She also added that she is currently dating a single guy.

Watch interview below.