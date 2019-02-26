JM To Drop New Song Ft. America’s Travis Greene

Prolific UK-based Ghanaian gospel musician, Joseph Matthew aka JM is set to release his debut single track for 2019.

According to HotfmOnlinegh.com’s source, the song titled’ ‘Nyame Ye’, which literally means Good is good in the Akan dialect, features American gospel musician Travis Montorius Greene.

The source indicated extensively that, the song,”Nyame Ye”, which was recorded live in one of the best Studios in Ghana, will be released on March 15.

JM, the gospel artist with a distinctive contemporary sound— a mixture of Ghanaian high-life, contemporary Afro beats, is well noted with the hit song ‘Hallelujah’.

In 2007,JM caught attention and was featured in local magazines after a captivating performance at Stratford Rex in London.

Travis Greene also began his music career in 2007 with the release of ‘The More’ via Greenelight Records.

He has been nominated for multiple awards, including 2 Grammy Awards and 13 Stellar Awards.

Although very little is known of the song the two are purportedly currently working on, their fans can only expect a collaboration of a life-time considering their prowess in the gospel music scene.

HotfmOnlinegh.com will keep you posted on the song when it is released.