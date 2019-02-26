Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Ex-Footballer Nii Odartey Lamptey Shares Beautiful Pictures Of His Daughters

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Ex-Ghana footballer Nii Odartey Lamptey who learned some years ago that, the 3 children he had fathered for about 19 years were not his after a DNA test, has shared new photos of his beautiful daughters who are now growing up so fast.

His daughters are living proof that he was not impotent as claimed by his ex-wife.

His ex-wife Gloria Appiah after been caught demanded properties from the ex-footballer but the court did not rule things in her favour.

Odartey Lamptey is now a happy man as his new relationship with Ruweida Yakubu gave him the beautiful daughters he is so proud of now.

View pictures of the daughters below;

