" I Would Never Date Or Marry A Pot Bellied Man- Serwaa Amihere Reveals

Before any man or woman enters into a relationship, there are so many things each party looks out for. When it comes to men, majority focus their attention to looks and features which is not surprising as men are naturally attracted by what they see. When it comes to women, a few pay attention to looks while majority look at your financial strength. But for Serwaa Amihere, the alleged side-chick of Davido, unlike her fellow women who are so obsessed with guys with 6 packs and money, she prefers normal looking guys.

Serwaa Amihere added that even though she doesn’t like guys with 6 packs but also she wouldn’t want to go into a relationship or get married to a man who has a big stomach.

She disclosed this on GhOne TV’s breakfast show, “GhToday” after “the video of the day” featured a guy whose girlfriend wanted him to have 6 packs.