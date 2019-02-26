Kuami Eugene, Kidi, King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, The Fantastic Four In Ghana's Music Industry

In the last three years, four names in the music industry have been trending and consistent with releasing of new songs.

For these artistes, every song they release, every single they feature on and every show they play turns to gold. They can be referred to as the Midas’ of the music industry.

They are; Kidi, Kuami Eugene, King Promise and Kwesi Arthur. You can call them the Four Ks as they are popularly known.

Before these four, the Ghana music industry was ruled by the ‘Ss’ – Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Samini – and even though they have not been sidelined, the four Ks are challenging them at every turn.

Since 2017, the Four Ks have been treating Ghanaians with a lot of great music, timeless ones too.

In 2017, Kidi released his single ‘Say You Love Me’, Kuami Eugene introduced ‘Angela’ to the world, Kwesi Arthur did an amazing freestyle with “Grind day” and King Promise delivered on his promise to give Ghanaians good music when he released “Selfish”.

All in one year! People danced to these songs then and still jump to their feet when they hear the songs are being played.

These four have gone a long way to bring some spark into the music industry.