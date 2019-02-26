Don’t Sideline My Music--Kwaisey Pee Appeals To GH DJs

Some years back Kwaisey Pee was one of Ghana’s hottest musician and played a vital role in the music industry. Unfortunately, most music enthusiasts don’t seem to recognize his existence anymore.

The singer on Sunday 24th February 2019 organized a meet and greet session with Ghanaian DJ’s and presenters at his apartment in Accra where he pleaded with them to play his songs to the general public so that Ghanaians don’t forget about him.

Addressing the audience, Kwaisey Pee said that “there is a wrong perception about brand Kwaisey Pee as an artist and some DJ’s don’t want to play my music because they thought I was supposedly arrogant”.

He added that: “I want to sincerely apologise to all Ghanaian DJ’s, presenters, colleagues, industry player’s et al if I have in some way through my actions acted as arrogant or disrespectful”.

The CEO of New Era Production, Kwaisey Pee when asked what lead to this initiative, He averred that: “well, I believe this is the time to reconcile and make peace with our DJ’s Presenters and industry players in the Ghanaian entertainment industry”