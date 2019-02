Papa Shee

Musician-turned man of God Evangelist Papa Shee is fumed for not broadcasting an interview he granted Deloris Frimpong Manso also known as Delay.

According to him, Delay has been holding onto their interview for far too long.

Papa Shee, who was speaking on Neat FM, revealed that he was interviewed on The Delay Show about four months ago.

He added that she promised to air the interview on December 24 2018, but she never did.

He, therefore, described her refusal to air the interview as deliberate, alleging it is “because the interview didn’t go in her favour.”

“If I had said something negative that would make her show trend, she would have quickly posted it on social media for views but because the word of God has taken over the show she wouldn't show it,” he stated.

“I spoke and preached on the show for 51 minutes …the Holy Ghost had taken over her and she couldn't say anything. But if I had something wrong like everyone will hear,” Evangelist Papa Shee added.

The Delay Show has been one hot spot for hot gossips, where Delay gets her interviewees to reveal some of their deep secrets. But it appears Delay couldn’t get Papa Shee to commit.

Efforts by NEWS-ONE to get a response from Delay about Papa Shee's allegation proved futile.

---Daily Guide