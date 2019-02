Highly Spiritual Music, which is owned by recently ordained minister of God and music producer, Kaywa, has signed London-based Ghanaian gospel artiste Akosua Owusua. This is the second time a gospel artiste has been signed by the Ghanaian record label.

It is readily not known the amount involved in signing, but Akosua Owusua told NEWS-ONE on Sunday that she is super excited to join the Highly Spiritual family.

“It is a great opportunity to be working with Highly Spiritual Music and Kaywa as a whole,” she said.

“As a minister of the word of God, I believe that through my work with Highly Spiritual music, God will use me to do greater works. There is going to be a wave of inspirational music in the gospel music industry; God will use me to change a lot of people,” she added.

The inspirational singer describes her kind of music as a soul-uplifting and motivating.

“I use my music to touch the souls of people, I believe that people should be able to believe and have faith in God and life knowing that regardless of what life throws at them, there is hope,” Akosua also stated.

Artiste manager at Highly Spiritual music, Ebenezer Sowah, disclosed that Akosua Owusua will release her debut single for the label before the end of first quarter in 2019.

“This song I am about to put out is special to me and I know both Christians and the world will love it,” Akosua said about the yet-to-be released song.

She is optimistic the song would bring hope to listeners and music fans as a whole.

---Daily Guide