Young Musicians Should Learn From The Veterans--Kwaisey Pee

Highlife musician Kwaisey Pee has advised the current crop of musicians to get closer to the veterans and learn from them in other to gain more experience and insight into their trade and become better musicians.

Speaking in an interview with Ghanacreativearts.com, he said that the current musicians are doing their best but upon a sober reflection, he has noticed that they lack some few things.

According to Kwaisey Pee, when his generation started music they got closer to all the big names and top veterans whom they learnt a lot from and groomed some of to achieve their current status.

The musician who has the highest nomination for best male vocalist in the category in Ghana, lamented that the sad aspect of the young crop of musicians is that they feel like they know it all so they end up not learning the significant things about music.

His manager in a separate interview added that it is on record that Kwaisey Pee is the best vocalist Ghana has ever had because, for about ten years, he has always been nominated among the best male artist category for Ghana Music Awards and has won that category more than any Ghanaian musician so he will be glad if those who want to be good vocalists heed to his advise.