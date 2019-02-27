Giga Wan Drops "The Anthem"

The fast-growing talented Ghanaian Reggae Artist, Godfred Acheampong who is well known in private life as Giga Wan has released a must to listen single titled "The Anthem".

The "True Love Can't be Hidden"hitmaker in this "The Anthem" song called on Ghanaians to corporate so that a better nation can be built.

He said Ghanaians should fill their heart with love and joy in order to establish unity among us to maintain the peace which mother Ghana is enjoying.

Giga Wan expresses, Ghanaians to raise the '"Red, Gold, Green and Black Star" (Ghana Flag) for the world to see an exceptional country like Ghana.

The authorities in this country need to pay much attention to this very song since it really talks about the motherland Ghana and in accordance with the President of the republic slogan ''Let but citizens but not spectators''.

Download below and enjoy this good tune.

Download Giga Wan - The Anthem (Prod. by Maccoy) Mp3