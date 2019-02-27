Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
40 minutes ago | General News

Giga Wan Drops "The Anthem"

By Gigawanmusic.com
Giga Wan Drops

The fast-growing talented Ghanaian Reggae Artist, Godfred Acheampong who is well known in private life as Giga Wan has released a must to listen single titled "The Anthem".

The "True Love Can't be Hidden"hitmaker in this "The Anthem" song called on Ghanaians to corporate so that a better nation can be built.

He said Ghanaians should fill their heart with love and joy in order to establish unity among us to maintain the peace which mother Ghana is enjoying.

Giga Wan expresses, Ghanaians to raise the '"Red, Gold, Green and Black Star" (Ghana Flag) for the world to see an exceptional country like Ghana.

The authorities in this country need to pay much attention to this very song since it really talks about the motherland Ghana and in accordance with the President of the republic slogan ''Let but citizens but not spectators''.

Download below and enjoy this good tune.
Download Giga Wan - The Anthem (Prod. by Maccoy) Mp3

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
GHAMRO Debunks Fake Audit Accounts Reports
Actress Gives Gov’t One Month-Ultimatum To Disband Vigilante Groups
Papa Shee Jabs Delay Over His Unaired Interview
Gospel Artiste Akosua Owusua Joins Highly Spiritual Music
TOP STORIES

Nigeria Opposition Leader Rejects Election Results, Heads To...

1 hour ago

Fight Against Galamsey: Nana Addo Appointee Busted Taking Br...

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line