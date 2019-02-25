Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Van Vicker Congratulates John Mahama

African celebrated actor Van Vicker has congratulated His Excellency John Dramani Mahama for overwhelming endorsement as the flagbearer of Ghana's biggest opposition party National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a Facebook post captured by Attractivemustapha.com, Van Vicker said he is stupefied and wondered if the other six candidates did not campaign or the delegates just love Ex-president John Dramani Mahama's fever.

The National Democratic Congress went to the polls on Saturday, 23rd February, 2019 to elect a flagbearer for the 2020 general elections. Former president Mahama pulled 95.23% to defeat other six candidates including Prof Joshua Alabi, Goosie Tanoh, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, Dr Ekow Spio-Garbrah, Sylvester Mensah and Alhaji Nurudeen, all together had 4%.

Below is Van Vicker's Facebook post congratulating His Excellency John Dramani Mahama

