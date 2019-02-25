2019 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA Holds On June 29th

After successfully recognizing and celebrating Ghanaian Entertainers in the last two years, the prestigious Ghana Entertainment Awards USA is set for another spectacular showdown this year.

With a lot of anxiety and anticipation among Ghanaian Entertainment industry players in and outside Ghana ahead of the next edition, the Organizers of the awards have finally revealed the official date for this year’s awards.

The 2019 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA will be held on Saturday 29th June, 2019 in New York, USA. Prior to the main event, organizers have put together a series of activities as part of the build up to the big day including the opening of nominations, official Launch of GEA USA 19, Nominees announcement and more. With details to be revealed soon.

The Ghana Entertainments Awards was established two years ago to showcase the achievements of Ghanaian creatives and entertainers who are excelling in their craft within and outside Ghana.

Musicians Stormzy, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, comedian DKB, Blogger Ameyaw Debrah, Movie Director Kofi Asamoah and Broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah are some of the winners of the previous edition held at the Schomburg Center, New York.