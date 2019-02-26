I Was Invited To Meet Hollywood Actors Who Visited Ghana – Pusher

Actor Adjetey Anang known as Pusher has disclosed that he was invited to meet the Hollywood actors who visited Ghana in December 2018.

After their visit, some Ghanaian celebrities complained that the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture did not create a platform for them to network with the Hollywood stars.

However, speaking to AJ Sarpong on Citi TV‘s Hall of Fame, Pusher stated that he was contacted to meet the celebrities but said he was out of the country by the time they arrived.

“I am not holding brief for anybody but I remember that I was reached out to but I was out of town [by then]. But I think that the word didn’t get out there well,” he said.

That notwithstanding he advised the government to put in place the right measures to make sure such visits benefit Ghanaian artists.

“And with a thing like that, a month to the programme, people should be prepped and be made aware of that because it involves us and concerns us. We definitely must have representation in there,” he added.

He said the government should not expect that Ghanaian actors would go about asking to meet the Hollywood actors.

In December 2018, top Hollywood stars including Boris Kodjoe, Idris Elba Naomi Campbell, Tyrus Riley, among others, visited the country for the Full Circle Festival and to reconnect with their ancestry.

They went to some historical sites in Ghana and attended the Afrochella Festival.

Some Ghanaians like movie actor and producer, Prince David Osei had suggested that the visit was useless to Ghanaian entertainers because they did not get the opportunity to interact with the Hollywood stars.

“I think it is a way of boosting tourism. They are all in the creative arts industry. They are musicians and actors. So if they come to town, we need to interact with them to share expertise and aside that we should have had a workshop. Of what benefit is it to us the actors and the musicians here in Ghana when at the end of the day we saw them at the beach having parties, popping champagne and drinking with some being enstooled as chiefs but we never got to engage them,” he said.

With 2019 being the Year of Return, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has announced that about 500,000 Diasporans including ace American music producer Quincy Jones and rapper T.I. will be visiting Ghana.

–citinewsroom