I have truly done liposuction but not on my backside – Moesha Boduong

Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong has finally admitted to having done liposuction to remove fat from her belly. The actress has of late been accused of undergoing surgery to enhance her curvy looks.

Liposuction is a surgery done to remove fat from one part of the body, with the fat sometimes injected into other parts of the body.

Speaking as a guest on McBrown cooking show yesterday, Moesha Boduong admitted she did liposuction but it had nothing to do with her curvy backside.

“I have truly done the lipo [liposuction] but that was on my stomach and not my backside as people are saying.” “Removing the fat from my stomach made my shape come out. But this is not fake or artificial”, Moesha Boduong said.

