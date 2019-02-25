Modern Ghana logo

My Relationship With Medikal Has Been Challenging- Fella Makafui

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui has stated that her relationship with AMG artiste Medikal hasn’t been a bed of roses.

According to the entrepreneur, life in its actual sense is not an easy one, because whenever an individual begins any journey, challenges are bound to occur.

Fella further stressed that she never expected to have it easy when they started their love journey and as such, she is very okay with some of the troubles that come their way.

She added that most of the challenges she is facing in her relationship stems from comments on social media. In her opinion, majority of the public were against her relationship right from the start because she was perceived as the “side chick” to Medikal while he was still dating Sister Derby.

