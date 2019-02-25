I Dont Regret Being Tagged As A Womaniser - Alex Bomaye (BBN)

Alex Bomaye, one of the Big Brother Africa reality show stars has revealed that it is never a bother to him for being tagged as a womaniser.

Speaking to JoyNews’ MzGee, the reality show star explained at his young age, he consciously built that brand for the fame, awareness and exposure.

“It is not their fault. I needed to get myself out there,” he stated.

The “I’m in Love with Bomaye” star said he had no enough knowledge about fame or the expertise that came with it.

He told MzGee he does not regret being tagged a playboy at all. “It is showbiz. We portray the character we want people to see us for.”

“You know when fame gets to your head, you get a lot of attention and sometimes you become arrogant,” he explained.

Speaking about Promise, the lady he chose as his fiancée in the “I’m in Love with Bomaye” show, Alex Bomaye said he is happy for what he did for her even though their relationship never worked.

“I’m actually pleased she has been able to progress into a better relationship,” he stated.

Alex Bomaye hoped while working behind the scenes that people will see him for what he can offer than just a playboy.