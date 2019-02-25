I Want To Be Buried In NDC Colors When I Die —Tracy Boakye

Kumawood actress Tracy Boakye has disclosed in a recent video that when she dies her wish is to be buried in a coffin engraved with National Democratic Congress (NDC) colours.

According to her, she loves the party so much that she would want to be buried in the opposition party’s colours when she dies some day.

For some years now, she has mounted platforms to campaign for the party and its presidential candidate, former president John Dramani Mahama.

Recently, she disclosed that she paid ¢2,000 as part of her contribution towards raising the ¢420,000 for former President John Mahama for his filing and nomination fee for the NDC’s flagbearership contest.

Tracy Boakye, some months after that, was lambasted on social media for describing the NDC party useless.

Not amused about that allegations, she came out to deny indicating that she is a proud supporter of the great umbrella party.

“How can I say NDC is useless? If I die I should be buried in a coffin with NDC colours because I love them,” she said.

The actress added “My mom is NPP and she hasn’t said anything about it. She is not even surprised because I sneaked out with her car when I was young to attend NDC rallies.”

Watch the video: