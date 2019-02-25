Love Should Be Celebrated Everyday- Stonebwoy

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy thinks people should not wait for special occasions like valentine to celebrate their love.

According to the “wogbejeke” hitmaker love should be celebrated always.

Speaking to Joy News’ Becky the artiste said that even though people take advantage of Valentine’s Day to show love, it is important to know that loved ones deserve to be shown love everyday – not just on holidays.

“But, it is also nice people capitalise on special days like Christmas and Valentine’s Day to get gifts for their loved ones and spent more time with them,” he added.

He told Becky that contrary to popular belief on him being straight-faced and guarded all the time, he is the most romantic man alive.

“I’m so romantic with my wife,” he added.

Stonebwoy also detailed his plans for 2019, which he said will officially kick off on the 5th of March at the Labadi Beach Hotel. The event will be his first independence concert.

Watch video below;