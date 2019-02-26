I’m Not Bothered For Not Having A Child– Wiyaala

Ghanaian Afro rock artistes, Wiyaala says she is not bothered for not having a child.

According to the 32 year-old musician, even though she got married four years ago, bearing children has never been her bane.

“I am not yearning for children at all. I have been married for four years and having children is the least of my worries.

“Children are not like teddy bears you can play with and throw away when you are tired of them, they become part of you. I need to think through before making that decision,” she told Delay on the Delay Show.

She noted that her husband is not putting pressure on her to bear children.

“I have discussed with my husband about children and he says he is in support of anything I want. If I want children fine and if I don't he is cool with it.

“Maybe my mother is the reason I might have a child because I know she loves children and she would love for me to have one,” she said.

Wiyaala who got into mainstream music business in 2012 got married about four years ago to a non- Ghanaian in a private ceremony.

While some have speculated she may have gotten married to her British manager John Sherren, she said she would not want to disclose who her Mr. Right is.

Wiyaala is currently one of the few Ghanaian artiste making strides on the international music scene.

–citinewsroom