Kwaisey Pee Holds Party For Radio Presenters And DJs At His Residence

Highlife musician Akwasi Poku, known in showbiz circles as Kwaisey Pee has hosted a section of Ghanaian DJ’s and presenters at his residence in Adenta, Greater-Accra Region to a befitting party.

The musician who released a new single months ago currently making the waves said he really appreciates the support and efforts Ghanaian DJs and presenters for his numerous hit songs.

He noted that the decision to host the party was as a result of the numerous perception by many that he is as 'anti-social' and arrogant person towards presenters and DJs.

According to him, some presenters and DJs have met frequently with him and some for the first time.

“With some DJs and presenters when you bypass them, they feel ignored and feel like after all efforts they have put in promoting your songs you have neglected them halfway, so I believe this socialization will help a lot to prevent those inaccuracies“.

As to what his fans should expect from him this year, Kwaisey Pee said in a separate chat that he has released a new song titled 'Mabre' featuring Yaa Yaa and that he is going to be consistent this year.

