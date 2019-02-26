Top Nigerian Stars Condemn Election Violence

Some Nigerian stars have condemned reported case of violence when Nigerians went to the polls to elect a new government on Saturday.Most parts of the country were calm, but there were reports of voter intimidation and attempts to steal ballot boxes from some polling stations, especially in the southern states of Rivers, Lagos and Anambra.

Two people were arrested in the Surulere district of the commercial capital, Lagos, after voters were attacked by a group of young men “brandishing weapons: cutlasses, axes and stakes”, according to a BBC report.

Some videos shared on Twitter by eyewitnesses captured voters running for their lives as shots were being fired. Voting materials at a polling unit was also seen being burnt after a scattered centre.

Some of Nigeria's stars took to their social media pages to condemn the violence.

“Seeing all the news of violence in different parts of Nigeria and my heart is completely shattered! When are we ever going to get it right,” Nollywood actress and producer Omoni Oboli posted on Instagram.

The country's popular female musician, Tiwa Savage, revealed she voted under a peaceful condition, but lamented the crisis and snatching of ballot boxes in other units.

She tweeted, “Even though it was peaceful at my voting booth, it is still very very heartbreaking to see some of these videos and what happened at some other voting booths.”

“As we wait for the final result. Just remember NO one…NOT one politician is worth YOUR life. Please no Matter the outcome, you have done your part which is voting and hopefully it will count. #VoteNotFight,” actress Uche Jombo also said on Twitter.

“This is about PDP v APC not Yoruba v igbos! Wake up people!! Stay focused!!!

“Defend your vote all the way to collation centers,” Davido also said in two separate tweets.

—Daily Guide