Movenpick Picks Top Brand Eminence Award

The multiple award-winning hospitality company Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra recently picked the top brand eminence award at a prestigious awards gala in Accra recently.

The hotel was also adjudged one of the top 10 luxurious hotels in Ghana.

Organisers of the well-attended event, Confederation of Governance Assessment Institute, in collaboration with Economic Monitoring Cooperation of Africa (EMCOA), pointed out that the hotel’s unique customer service earned them the enviable prize.

It is well known as one of the refined tourist sites, taking into account its inter-continental arrangements that attract businesses to Ghana.

Communication Strategist & International Relations Director, Mr. Isaac Rockson, said, “Movenpick met our criteria in all aspects, hence the award. Good works, they say attracts, and they have demonstrated that over the years.”

Meeting & Events Director, Mr. Philipp Larisch, expressed his gratitude to the organisers for the recognition.

He said, “We at Movenpick believe in elegance. You will always find comfort in our stylish range of elegant rooms and suites and trust our Ghanaian hospitality.”