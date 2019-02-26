Modern Ghana logo

35 minutes ago

Efia Odo Debunks Sex Allegations

By Modern Ghana
Efia Odo

Actress Efia Odo has denied allegations that she has been having indiscriminate sex with guys, including those in showbiz.

According to the TV presenter and socialite, it is a ploy to defame her character and warned the media, especially bloggers, to be mindful of the attention they are giving the allegation.

A notorious Snapchat user by name FP055, who first started the claims, alleged that Efia Odo has been selling herself cheap by having sex with guys such as Ibrah One, Darko Vibes, Kwesi Arthur, among others.

The Snapchat account also made equally damning revelations about other socialites and celebrities.

Efia Odo took to Twitter on Thursday to reply the allegations.

She wrote, “Being silent on numerous defaming stories in the past has given unprofessional bloggers the energy to keep defaming my character. YES my name will forever trend, good or bad but mostly bad, for now! All I have to say is that when the bad comes and it trends, do the same for the GOOD.”

The 'Heels & Sneakers' actress has been in Ghana's showbiz scene for a while. She is also a host on Kwesé TV and is known for her social media influence.

