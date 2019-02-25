Anokye Supremo’s Girlfriend Accused Over His Death

As the family make preparations to bid farewell to Music artiste Anokye Supremo, who recently passed on in India, some controversies are emerging involving his girlfriend.

Though the Daddy Lumba look-alike is yet to be laid to rest, his Aunty recently accused his girlfriend, Edith of blowing money contributed by well-wishers on shopping.

Anokye Supremo’s Aunt also accused her causing the untimely death of the musician.

According to the Aunty, Edith had access to his bank codes and whenever people donated money, the girl goes on a shopping spree with the money which was meant for Anokye’s surgery.

Listen to the audio here: