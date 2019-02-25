Modern Ghana logo

22 minutes ago | Celebrity

Poverty Is A Sin--Medikal

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Poverty has been related to evil by so many doctrines. Poverty has led people to involve themselves in things they don’t want to. In this era of hardship, survival of the fittest is the only way to go.

One of Ghana’s richest rappers Medikal who shares in this assertion recently posted on his social media page that poverty is a sin.

The rapper’s music is breaking bounds and fetching him a lot of income. Medikal is currently on a ‘one-man’ show in London and he’s expected to be back to Ghana in no time.

Samuel Adu Frimpong popularly known as Medikal is Ghanaian hip hop musician. Medikal and Sarkodie had the highest nominations for the 2017 edition of the Ghana Music Awards.

